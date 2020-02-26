Washington State might turn to graduate transfer at quarterback again

There’s a good chance Washington State coach Mike Leach will once again turn the Cougars’ Air Raid offense over to a graduate transfer quarterback.

The conventional wisdom is that former Eastern Washington quarterback Gage Gubrud is likely to succeed Gardner Minshew. Gubrud has a big edge on experience over quarterbacks Trey Tinsley and Anthony Gordon, who have barely seen the field in their careers with the Cougars.

Gubrud, who was granted a rare sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, threw for nearly 10,000 yards and 87 touchdowns at FCS Eastern Washington. He led the Eagles to a memorable upset of Washington State in his first game as a starter in 2016.

Sure to draw some comparisons with his predecessor in Pullman, Gubrud wants to make one thing clear: “I’m not Gardner.”

“I don’t lead the same way as Gardner. I don’t throw the ball the same way as Gardner,” Gubrud said. “Gardner’s a great quarterback, but we go about things differently.”