‘Bernadette’ a mixed blessing for Blanchett

More so than most filmmakers who treat their characters like human beings, rather than cardboard plot inhabitants, the writer-director Richard Linklater intuits his way into finding the right tone, or mixture of tones, for whatever story he’s telling.

Sometimes he wins. Sometimes he doesn’t. And sometimes he lands in a vexing middle ground, as with his latest film, an adaptation co-written with Holly Gent and Vince Palmo of the 2012 Maria Semple novel “Where’d You Go, Bernadette.”

Narrated by 15-year-old Bee Branch, Semple’s epistolary comedy conveys its story of Bee; her brilliant, devoted ex-architect mother, Bernadette; and Microsoft visionary father, Elgin, by way of emails, FBI missives and other correspondence. Once in the architectural vanguard, now semi-disgraced (for reasons eventually revealed) and socially phobic in a quippy, nattering way, Bernadette has sub-contracted a good portion of her life to an unseen “virtual assistant” somewhere overseas. The weight of that misjudgment eventually leads to the disappearance of the title. Bee pieces together the paper trail that leads her, and her father, to Bernadette’s life-changing whereabouts.

The primary mixed blessing in “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” turns out to be a first-rate actress. Cate Blanchett is a supreme technician, inarguably versatile and never less than compelling. Yet her characterization of Bernadette feels a mite strenuous — stagy, in the wrong way, as opposed to film-y in the right, Linklater way. Meantime the director goes at the social satire with a bludgeon, not a rapier, so that the insufferably progressive liberal smugness, embodied in the Seattle private school Bee attends, grows tiresome.