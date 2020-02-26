Cantwell, DelBene push big increase in affordable housing tax credits

A bipartisan bill from two Washington members of Congress would increase funding for low-income housing tax credits by 50 percent, enabling the development of nearly 10,000 new affordable housing units in Washington over the next 10 years.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Maria Cantwell and Rep. Suzan DelBene, would boost funding of the federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit, a federal program that spends nearly $10 billion a year to drive down the cost of building affordable housing in every state in the country.

The tax credit is the federal government’s chief program to encourage more affordable housing, available to developers to build or rehabilitate units. The tax credit generally offsets about 70 percent of the cost of new projects, and about 30 percent of refurbished housing, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Since it went into law in 1987, the tax credit has helped build more than 270 affordable housing complexes in Seattle with nearly 23,000 units. It’s helped build affordable housing in 37 of Washington’s 39 counties. It helps fund 90 percent of the affordable housing being built in the country.

“The credit is our most important and best tool for affordable housing,” said Kim Herman, executive director of the Washington State Housing Finance Commission, which distributes the tax credits statewide. “It puts literally billions of dollars of private money to work for the public good.”