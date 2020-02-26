Menu
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Feb. 26, 2020
Columbia River Triathlon & Endurance Sports Festival offers fun for all

The Columbia River Triathlon & Endurance Sports Festival will take place this weekend, beginning Friday night, Aug. 16.

Almost 1,500 athletes from the U.S. and Canada will compete and attempt to qualify for national competitions. The events take place at Frenchman’s Bar Regional Park, 9612 N.W. Lower River Road, Vancouver. There is a free kids triathlon that begins at 5 p.m. today for kids as young as 2 years old. There is also a free 5K/10K run-walk that begins at 7 tonight for those 17 and younger.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, there is a sprint and Olympic triathlon, duathlon and aquabike. And at 9 a.m. Sunday, there is a girlfriend’s triathlon, duathlon, aquabike and 5K.

The event raises funds for various local nonprofits, schools, clubs and teams.

Visit whyracingevents.com/columbia-river-triathlon for more information on costs and registration.

Charities & NonprofitsVancouverWest Vancouver
