Disney policy could darken some screens

Derek Reis, general manager of the historic Little Theatre in Rochester, N.Y., was expecting a decent Monday night crowd for his cinema’s screening of David Fincher’s satire “Fight Club,” a movie produced by 20th Century Fox.

Days before the screening, Reis contacted a studio representative to confirm that the digital version of the movie was on its way. But the response he got surprised him: The studio would no longer license its old films for commercial theaters. The screening was canceled, with Reis hanging a sign in front of the theater, which opened in 1929, to notify patrons.

“We’re not Regal; we’re not AMC,” Reis said by phone early this week. “We’re just one theater out in Rochester trying to play ‘Fight Club.’ ”

What changed, however, was clear. Fox, and the movies in its storied library of motion pictures, is now part of Walt Disney Co., which has long placed tight restrictions on when and how cinemas can screen its older titles. Disney’s long-standing policy is to not allow first-run theaters or commercial discount cinemas to screen movies from its library, whether it’s an animated classic such as “Lady and the Tramp” or a more adult-oriented film such as “The Sixth Sense.”

That policy will now apply to Fox’s vast catalog, according to exhibition sources who were not authorized to comment. The exception, these people said, is “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” a mainstay of midnight audience-participation screenings and Halloween parties. Repertory theaters — those that specialize in screenings of old titles — will still have normal access to Fox movies, sources said.