‘Favorite Shapes’ stars collection of things

The secret lives of inanimate objects are revealed in “My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres,” HBO’s bizarre comedy special starring bric-a-brac, broken toys, a lone cactus and the peculiar talents of “Saturday Night Live” writer and “Los Espookys” star Torres.

The 32-year-old immigrant from El Salvador, best described as a goth pixie with a philosophical streak, spends most of the hourlong show seated at a desk, introducing an array of random objects that arrive via conveyer belt, which he controls with a foot pedal.

Dressed in a metallic suit and sprinkled in the faintest sheen of body glitter, Torres gives each item a complex back story. He explains, earnest and matter-of-fact, that the plain oval disk is a fine shape — but when it stares at its own reflection, it wishes it was round.

A gaudy plastic jewel, the kind you’d find crushed into the carpet of Chuck E. Cheese after a princess-themed birthday party, is Jessica. She lives in L.A., works in PR and begins and ends all her emails with “ASAP!”

And that small cactus? It’s suffering an existential crisis.

The parade of ingenious absurdity, which premiered Saturday, is only the latest strange offering from Torres, a virtuoso of extraterrestrial humor.