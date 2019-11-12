Feeling alone, man invites world to El Paso victim’s funeral

When 63-year-old Margie Reckard was killed by a gunman who opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, earlier this month, Antonio Basco lost his entire world. So, as the man who felt so alone planned her funeral, he invited the world to join him in remembering his companion of 22 years.

Since then, condolences and orders for flowers have poured in. When her funeral is held Friday evening in El Paso, an overflow crowd is expected.

“He felt like he was going to kind of just be by himself with this whole thing but it’s not so — it’s going to be amazing,” Perches Funeral Homes director Harrison Johnson told The Associated Press on Thursday.