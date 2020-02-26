‘Gemstones’ lampoons megachurch

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Fans have watched John Goodman manage the goofy tribulations of the Conner family for 30 years — first on “Roseanne,” then on “The Conners.” And while he’s played everything from the King of England to a drug dealer, viewers have never seen Goodman’s latest incarnation.

The 67-year-old actor portrays a millionaire evangelist who doesn’t see the difference between greed and grace in “The Righteous Gemstones,” premiering on HBO Sunday.

The Gemstones are a family of televangelists who reign over a megachurch and attract money like locusts in a wheat field. The show stars Goodman as the family patriarch, Danny McBride (who is also producer-writer-director) as Goodman’s elder son, Edi Patterson as his daughter, and Adam Devine as his younger son.

Goodman says he understands the fascination for such religious adoration. “When I was a child, I grew up in the Southern Baptist Church, and it was very emotionally involving,” he says.

“Anyway, I think that’s how they got me. It was a lot of splendor and screaming up at the pulpit. And the rhythms of the speech, and it’s something you wanted very badly to believe in. That’s basically what I remember about it. That, and I would get swatted if I didn’t go.”