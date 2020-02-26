Hundreds defy restrictions, join street protest in Kashmir

NEW DELHI — Hundreds of people defied unprecedented security restrictions and held a street protest in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Friday, as India’s government assured the Supreme Court that the situation in the disputed region is being reviewed daily and the restrictions will be removed over the next few days.

Carrying green Islamic flags and placards reading “Stop Genocide in Kashmir, Wake Up World,” young and old people took to the streets in Srinagar, the region’s main city, after Friday prayers.

Some hurled stones and clashed with security forces, who responded with tear gas.

Earlier Friday, a senior Indian official in Kashmir, B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, confirmed there would be some loosening of restrictions on the region’s residents, saying that landline phone services would be restored gradually beginning Friday night and schools reopened from Monday.

He didn’t announce any immediate restoration of mobile phone service, which he said could be misused by terrorist groups.

A heavy troop presence and restrictions including a near-constant curfew and a news blackout remained in place for a 12th day. The government imposed the lockdown to avoid a violent reaction to its decision on Aug. 5 to downgrade Muslim-majority Kashmir’s autonomy.