In Our View: Salmon release holds promise for future

For the first time in 80 years, salmon are swimming in the upper Columbia River. Whether that plays a role in salmon recovery throughout the region or is simply a temporary and ceremonial achievement remains to be seen, but the event last week was significant for the iconic Northwest species.

Since Grand Coulee Dam was constructed along the upper Columbia in north central Washington in the 1930s — followed by Chief Joseph Dam about 50 miles downstream in the 1950s — salmon have not been able to return to their traditional spawning grounds. Both dams were built without fish ladders or other means for the salmon to return, effectively killing off the species in the area.

Last week, members of the Colville Confederated Tribes released 30 fish above the Chief Joseph Dam as part of a multiyear plan. “This is a good step in the right direction,” tribal council member Rodney Cawston said, according to The (Spokane) Spokesman-Review. “To right something that has been wrong for 80 years now.”

Tribal member Crystal Conant told OPB: “We haven’t had our salmon, and we haven’t had our ways. For 80 years, this has been taken from my ancestors. To be a part of the first people to put it back, it’s hard to even talk about without getting emotional.”

Despite all the discussion in recent years about salmon preservation throughout the Columbia River system, it can be difficult to comprehend the extent of the species’ role in the Northwest.