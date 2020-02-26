Longview child rape trial delayed an eighth time

LONGVIEW — The child rape trial against former Triangle Motors owner Jay Dean Douglas has been pushed back for an eighth time after Douglas on Thursday fired his third attorney in the case, citing a communication breakdown.

Douglas, who turns 58 on Aug. 22, was previously represented by Christopher Baum of Chehalis, but Douglas dismissed him on Thursday because “communication is not up to par and (the) trial would become challenging,” according to court records.

Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Michael Evans on Thursday ordered Douglas to appear on Tuesday to set a new trial date. He was originally set to go to trial on that day.

Douglas and Heather Hughes, both of Longview, are charged with child rape and sex trafficking. They were arrested in March 2018 on allegations that Hughes frequently took a 12-year-old girl to Douglas’ home and car dealership and allowed him to engage in sexual acts with her in 2017. Douglas has been in and out of jail since.

Hughes’ trial has been repeatedly delayed to occur one week after Douglas’, indicating the prosecutor’s office may wish to call her to testify against Douglas. The prosecutor’s office has listed her as a witness in his case. Hughes’ trial is still set to begin Aug. 27, but may be delayed again.