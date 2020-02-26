No right way to watch ‘Succession’

Having wormed its way into prestige television’s fragile psyche, HBO’s shrivel-hearted drama “Succession” returns Sunday as the show one loves to detest, or detests oneself for loving, or something in between.

Plenty of people savor “Succession” on its own narrative terms — even if those terms remain tricky to pin down. They say the show is meant to be a form of satire. Others say you’re supposed to enjoy it as a vicarious eat-the-rich fantasy (with side servings of anti-corporate Schadenfreude), even though the show has yet to provide any evidence that the rich ever lose.

The show is its own kind of puzzler, and I probably tried too hard to solve that puzzle last year when tasked with reviewing the first half of Season 1, where I found myself alienated by the masochistic display of bitter greed. “Succession” (created by Jesse Armstrong) arrived just when I sensed that HBO had too many shows about the haves and only a passing interest in the have-nots. Charles Dickens, it ain’t, but perhaps “Succession” is meant to just sort of happen to a viewer who dares to enjoy it, as abstractly painful as checking one’s 401(k) balance after a trade war.

Despite its gloom, “Succession,” which is up for best drama series at this year’s Emmy Awards, is extremely watchable and about as easy to ignore as a hangnail. In addition to its Didion-esque ability to illuminate the subtle evils along its margins, the show simmers with vile dialogue, spat and hurled among a family of 1-percenters, the Roys, who own a Murdochian media conglomerate, Waystar Royco, that includes an influential, conservative cable news channel. The patriarch, Logan Roy (played with Shakespearean fearsomeness by Brian Cox) is tormented by an unsolvable crisis: None of Logan’s adult children strike him as worthy or ballsy enough to inherit control of the company.

Season 2 picks up in the forlorn wake of the wedding between Siobhan Roy (“Shiv” to her ostensibly loved ones, played by Sarah Snook) and her conniving yet dense husband, Tom Wamsgans (Matthew Macfadyen, a show standout).