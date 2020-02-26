‘NYPD Blue’ pilot has nowhere to land for now

No in both cases. Those of us who remember when summer was a time for broadcast network shows to air repeats have to recognize that the audience for those replays has declined in most cases and the networks opt instead for different programs in the summer months. Then the favored shows return in the fall. “Young Sheldon” begins its third season Sept. 26, now in the 8 p.m. slot formerly held by “The Big Bang Theory.” “Modern Family” will be back on Sept. 25 for its 11th season. That’s also expected to be its final run, but there is talk about a spinoff.

Like many others I am struggling with the Season 4 opener of “Grantchester.” As a fan from the beginning, and of James Runcie’s “Grantchester” books, I could not believe Sidney Chambers, Vicar of Grantchester, would leave his sister and family and move to America with a woman he met days earlier. Did James Norton, who played Sidney, believe there was a better, shiny object “out there”? Or was he sick of Sidney Chambers? I was heartsick for a week after the opener.

James Norton told Radio Times that “it was a combination of things” that led to his departure. “The Amanda storyline tying up the way it did with her and Sidney breaking up and him choosing the church in the third series felt like a natural conclusion to Sidney’s story. … Then when the possibility of a fourth series came along, the decision was whether or not to start a whole new journey for Sidney.” A new vicar gave the show “a fresh injection of energy. It’s been a privilege to play such a wonderful character, but I feel like there are other vicars, other conflicted souls to explore.”

So now viewers get to follow the new vicar, Will Davenport, played by Tom Brittney (“Outlander,” “UnREAL”).

I have been trying to get the old movie “The Adventures of Hajji Baba” with John Derek, and with Nat King Cole singing the title song. However, Bo Derek, his widow, owns the rights and refuses to sell it. Can you help me get this movie? I do not have a computer!