‘Our Boys’ retells Israel’s recent history

LOS ANGELES — Even if it is only five years, time can have a way of manipulating memories about the most tragic of events. That’s what the team behind the 10-part HBO series “Our Boys” discovered.

The series is based on true events that unfolded in Israel in 2014 that sparked a war in Gaza. Television writer, producer and director Hagai Levi did not realize just how much of his memories were different than what actually happened.

“Like many Israelis, we thought we remembered quite well what happened, but during the research, and during the work, we understood that this event is much more complicated than we thought it is,” says Levi, who co-created the series and was born in Israel. “We tried to investigate, psychologically, sociologically, much more about this event to get to the bottom of it, and that was basically our work here to get away from just a procedural crime story (and go) into a very deep exploration of a hate crime, which is very, very relevant to everywhere in the world.”

He is referring to how three Jewish teenagers were kidnapped and murdered by Hamas militants. The violence first shocked those in Israel, which turned to anger. Two days later, the burned body of a Palestinian teenager from East Jerusalem was found in a forest on the western outskirts of the city.

The series follows the investigation by an agent from the internal terror division of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) while the parents of the slain teenager look for justice and consolation.