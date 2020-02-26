S. Oregon babysitter accused of killing toddler, deputies say

A southern Oregon man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of killing a 2-year-old girl while babysitting her early this month, deputies say.

Russel Brian Darrell Larsen, 25, is accused of first-degree manslaughter, assault and criminal mistreatment, according to jail records. Alivia Rose Allen, the daughter of Larsen’s romantic partner, died of blunt force trauma.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said authorities were sent Aug. 5 to the girl’s Eagle Point home after her mother called 911 to report she wasn’t breathing. She was unresponsive when authorities arrived and died at a hospital the same day, deputies said.

Larsen was in a relationship with the girl’s mother and had recently moved into their home, the sheriff’s office said. Larsen had been babysitting Alivia on the day of her death, according to the agency.

No information about the circumstances of Alivia’s death has been released. Larsen is being held in the Jackson County Jail on $207,500 bail.

Deputies said anyone who has more information about the case can call 541-774-8333.