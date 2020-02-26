Salmon at ‘scary’ low levels in area rivers as fishing season opens on the Puyallup

TACOMA — Jonathan Shannon-Cordoba, 16, and Nathaniel Patrick DocTrov, 15, arrived with their friends at the Puyallup river at 4 a.m. Thursday. The Spanaway teens were on a mission: to catch their first fish the morning that the salmon season opened.

Hundreds of fishermen lined the banks and waded into the waist-high water of the Puyallup on Thursday under a bright and cloudless sky. The first day of fishing season in the two-year salmon run cycle brought young and old alike to the river.

DocTrov has fished in the Puyallup for years. He learned to fish with his father and has loved the sport ever since.

“I watched my dad fish, and I learned the same excitement of it,” he said, then laughed. “I’m pretty sure I like fishing more than him now.”

Thursday marked the first day Shannon-Cordoba had fished in the Puyallup. He’d started learning to fish with friends about three months ago, he said. The learning process is hard, but he said he enjoys it.