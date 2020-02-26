‘Scary Stories’ culled from urban legend

“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” is a Frankenstein of a movie that stitches together tales from the cultishly beloved 1980s book series by Alvin Schwartz and illustrated by Stephen Gammell.

Schwartz’s stories, culled from folklore and urban legend, are mostly just a page or two. But they feel like shared nightmares, told round an eternal campfire. One is about a game of hide-and-seek gone wrong for a newly wed minister’s daughter. Another begins simply: “There was a haunted house where every night a bloody head fell down the chimney. At least that’s what people said.”

Gammell’s wondrously frightful black-and-white sketches made the tales that much more vivid and haunting. They are the sort you don’t ever forget.

The same can’t be said of Andre Ovredal’s “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” though it tries gamely and inventively to pay homage to its source material. It uses Schwartz’s stories and Gammell’s pictures imaginatively, blending them into one narrative propelled along by a found book, penned in blood, that writes the film’s teenage characters into the horrors conjured into the horror fables (among them “Harold,” “The Big Toe” and “The Red Spot”).

It’s a noble enough mission, made with evident devotion to the authors’ creation and a sincere desire to capture the magical ability of books to, page by page, work their way into the darkest recesses of our minds.