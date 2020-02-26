Sealed records on Dayton gunman pit safety against privacy

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Disturbing behavior that the Dayton gunman reportedly exhibited in his youth may be detailed in law enforcement and school files so far off limits to the public, records that could shed light on whether authorities properly handled early warning signs.

The measures used to shield 24-year-old shooter Connor Betts’ school records and whatever is on his juvenile rap sheet were intended to protect people’s privacy as they move from childhood into their adult lives.

But could erasing youthful bad behavior from the public record limit insights that could protect public safety? And might such measures also serve to insulate school officials from having their decisions questioned?

“Obviously, it’s a very, very complex issue,” said Rachael Strickland, co-chair of the Parent Coalition for Student Privacy.

Betts was killed by police after opening fire Aug. 4 in the city’s crowded Oregon District entertainment area, killing nine, including his sister, and injuring dozens more.