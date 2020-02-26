Menu
Login
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Feb. 26, 2020
Current weather Vancouver, WA

Linkedin Pinterest

Texas man sentenced to 70 years in prison for branding woman

By
Published:

WEATHERFORD, Texas — A Texas man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison after a jury convicted him of felony assault for heating up a belt buckle and using it to brand his girlfriend.

The Parker County District Attorney’s Office says 39-year-old David Shawn Minze was sentenced Wednesday. Prosecutors say Minze was tried as a habitual offender because he had six prior felony convictions, including an assault conviction involving the same victim.

Prosecutors say Minze, who goes by Shawn, in December 2018 used a lighter to heat up a western-style belt buckle bearing a large letter “S” and then branded the woman’s body, leaving a scar. The woman also testified that Minze choked her and covered her face with a pillow.

Minze’s attorney says he intends to appeal the conviction and sentence.

Featured Agent
Columbian Homes featured real estate agent
View Listings

Related Stories

Trump ally Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison
Latest News
Vancouver man gets 12 years in woman’s stabbing
Clark County News
Vancouver man sentenced to 10 years for fatal shooting
Clark County News

Comments

Please take a second to review our community guidelines Community guidelines