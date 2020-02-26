A Greek orphan’s tale of origins uncovered

Maria Heckinger secretly monitored the street below from a balcony. Her friends approached the Greek washerwoman who might be her long-lost mother.

Just as Heckinger feared, the woman started shouting. “I didn’t need to understand Greek to realize she had denied having a baby and was furious anyone, especially strangers, would ask such a question,” Heckinger writes. “Had we made the right decision in coming here?”

The answer turned out to be a definite yes, as Heckinger relates in a thoughtful and gripping new memoir, “Beyond the Third Door.” Searching the Greek island of Lefkada for clues about the mother she assumed was dead not only reunited them unexpectedly. It led to a reconciliation among branches of the family that had fragmented over the little girl conceived by rape and placed in an orphanage, she said.

Heckinger will sign copies and read from “Beyond the Third Door” during a book launch event Thursday at Angst Gallery in downtown Vancouver. (Three sessions are set for 6, 7 and 8 p.m. that night.) The retired elementary school teacher laughs off any suggestion that she’s a “real author,” but added that this weighty family saga was one she had to write “before it killed me.”

Years of memoir-writing workshops and months of therapy later, Heckinger said, “I feel like I’ve lost 100 pounds. I feel light as air. I did it!”