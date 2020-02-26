Menu
Washington wheat farmers take price hit

SPOKANE — Wheat farmers are harvesting their crop in Washington, but are selling it for prices at or below what it costs to produce.

The Spokesman-Review reported farmers took a hit this week by a federal forecast that drove down the already low prices.

On Aug. 9, the base price at Portland for a bushel of soft white wheat was $5.98. Hard red winter wheat was trading at $5.20 and white spring wheat traded at $5.90.

Farmers need to get about $5.50 a bushel to cover costs.

But on Monday, the USDA came out with its August crop production report which showed a 3 percent increase in wheat production from the July report. That caused wheat prices to drop on Monday and Tuesday.

About 90 percent of Washington wheat is exported.

