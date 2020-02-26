Would bullet trains spur affordable housing or gentrification along a Northwest line?

TACOMA — Bullet trains would do more than connect Seattle, Portland and Vancouver, British Columbia at speeds up to 220 mph, supporters say.

They also can spur more housing near new and existing rail stations and open up areas to development, according to a 400-page study by the Montreal-based consulting firm WSP.

“This kind of development, in which residential and office development can be built in close proximity to increase housing supply and help create live-work communities, can benefit lower-income households that currently spend up to 15.7 percent of their take-home income on transportation costs,” the study said.

A statewide nonprofit group has expressed concern that the project could do the opposite.

If high-speed rail has stations in areas with high poverty rates and low property values, it could “increase sprawl, gentrification and displacement of vulnerable populations,” said Futurewise, a Seattle-based group which supports sustainable land use and opposes urban sprawl.

The link between transportation and housing could play a big factor in whether the project moves forward.