Beluga whale found dead in Alaska will help scientists better understand the endangered animals

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A stranded beluga whale found dead in the mudflats near Potter Marsh on Tuesday will likely help scientists untangle more information about the critically endangered Cook Inlet beluga population.

Whatever insights they gain could help answer questions about the belugas and why their population has yet to recover after a decline in recent decades.

“Even though it’s one individual, we can gain a lot of knowledge,” said Jill Seymour, NOAA Fisheries Cook Inlet beluga recovery coordinator.

Since the 1970s, the Cook Inlet beluga whale population has dropped dramatically, by about 80%. Cook Inlet belugas are geographically isolated from belugas in other parts of Alaska, which means if their population were to be wiped out, other belugas likely wouldn’t come in and repopulate the area, Seymour said.

Initially, when the Cook Inlet beluga population began to decline, scientists suspected it was due to unsustainable hunting practices. But even after beluga hunting ceased in the early 21st century, the whales didn’t recover, and recent estimates show that there are about 280 belugas, compared with a population of roughly 1,300 in the 1970s, Seymour said.