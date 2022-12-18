Local View: Protecting seabirds will provide broad benefits

A recent study found that populations of tufted puffin, one of Washington’s most charismatic but endangered seabirds, are declining across 75 percent of their range in North America.

While tufted puffins are found as far north as Alaska, the most dramatic losses have occurred in Oregon and Washington. Approximately half of the historically occupied puffin nesting colonies in Washington have been lost, dropping from an estimated 17,500 puffins in the early 1900s to 1,400 puffins in recent years.

Led by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the researchers say these trends are concerning and will require a multifaceted, long-term response to better pinpoint why this is happening and how we can help.

One of the issues tufted puffins are facing is a changing ocean and food supply. Warmer waters are driving forage fish — small, schooling fish like Pacific herring, as well as squid, shrimp, and other prey — deeper into the ocean and further offshore. This forces seabirds like tufted puffins to work harder to find them, and can result in poor breeding success.

Tufted puffins are not alone in experiencing population declines. More than 70 species of shorebirds, waterfowl, marsh birds, and seabirds rely on Puget Sound during some part of their life cycle. But many of these birds are in crisis — shorebirds in North America have declined by 70 percent since 1973, and we’ve lost 70 percent of seabirds worldwide since the 1950s.