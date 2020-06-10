Vancouver council puts freeze on new fossil fuel infrastructure

The city of Vancouver has placed a six-month freeze on all new large-scale fossil fuel infrastructure, including a moratorium on expansions to existing facilities.

The decision comes from a desire “to promote safety and livability of our city, and focus economic development on safe and renewable energy sources and green businesses,” said Councilor Laurie Lebowsky, who introduced the moratorium at the council’s meeting Monday evening.

“There is also the social equity component,” she added, “in that fossil fuel processing or storage facilities are often located in close proximity to low-income communities or communities of color.”

The measure was passed by an unanimous vote.

However, some councilors were taken aback by the last-minute decision to discuss and vote on the moratorium — the item wasn’t on the meeting’s agenda, and according to Councilor Bart Hansen, was presented to the city council just a few minutes beforehand.

“I don’t vote ‘yes’ to something I haven’t had a chance to read, and I haven’t had a chance to read this,” said Hansen, who did end up voting in favor of the ordinance. “Did this issue just magically show up on everybody’s desk 15 minutes before the workshop?”