Can Oregon Democrats learn from B.C.’s carbon tax?

In 2019 and again in 2020, Oregon Republicans walked out of the state Legislature to prevent a vote on cap-and-trade climate bills. The legislation was meant to drive down the state’s carbon emissions, but Republicans feared the bills would place the greatest burden of higher fuel prices on sparsely populated rural communities.

In 2008, the center-right party in British Columbia, actually named the Liberal Party, created a carbon tax to reduce emissions. More than a decade later, it has helped lower emissions without disproportionately hurting rural B.C. residents.

This year, climate legislation remains a tense topic of debate in the Pacific Northwest politics. Why has a carbon-pricing program worked in British Columbia but not in Oregon?

Protests rooted in rural apprehensions

In 2020, members of the populist group #TimberUnity flooded the streets of Salem, Ore., blaring air horns from big rig trucks. They were rallying at the state Capitol to protest a cap-and-trade climate bill. Many of the group’s members, which included Republican legislators, felt that rural communities were overlooked in climate legislation forged by the Democratic majority.

Todd Stoffel is a trucker and the vice president of the Timber Unity Association. While some residents and businesses would have received so-called carve-outs, which exempted them from increased fuel costs, he was concerned about those who would have to pay more.