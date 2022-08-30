Columbia Riverkeeper gets EPA grant to pay for community education, outreach

The Environmental Protection Agency granted Columbia Riverkeeper $125,452 to reduce toxic pollution in the Columbia River Basin by funding community education and outreach.

The Columbia River Pollution Education and Outreach Project will promote the EPA’s pollution reduction goals by educating and inspiring community members. The project has also been previously funded by the EPA in 2021 and 2020.

The Columbia Riverkeeper will use the funding to bolster two main initiatives — Conoce tu Columbia, a bilingual Spanish-language radio show, and a pollution prevention curriculum for students in kindergarten through community college.

“They are incredible ways to be in conversation with people about their connection to the natural world, and specifically, with the Columbia,” said Lauren Goldberg, executive director of Columbia Riverkeeper.”

The funding comes from a recent $6.9 million investment from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to protect and restore the Columbia River Basin through the EPA, allowing the EPA to grow the Columbia River Basin Restoration Program.