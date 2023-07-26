CAMAS — When Don Gamiles discovered a former Kmart in Northeast Portland was burning early July 19, he and a colleague loaded every piece of air monitoring technology they could and bolted from their Camas office.

“We want to find pollution,” said Gamiles, founder and president of Argos Scientific, an air monitoring and data collection company. “We run toward it.”

His goal was to set up equipment in the Parkrose neighborhood to gather data and generate a health impact analysis for surrounding areas. As they approached the fire, his colleague Hailey Gebhart, an Argos Scientific data analyst, described the air as filled with an odor of smoke mixed with “things that aren’t supposed to burn.”

The fire destroyed the building and spread ash and debris throughout surrounding neighborhoods. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality later found the presence of asbestos in some of the old store’s ruins.

Using Argos Scientific’s equipment, Gamiles and Gebhart observed a spike in air particulates across the street at Parkrose High School, even though it was not downwind from the fire. At an apartment complex adjacent to the burned building, pollution was even worse.