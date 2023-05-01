The Little White Salmon watershed, resting toward the eastern edge of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, will likely be among the first areas within the forest to face stressors caused by climate change.

Drought, insects, disease and fire pose a risk the forest’s overall health, leading officials to map out potential solutions and safeguards.

Jessica Hudec, a regional Forest Service ecologist, said a range of actions are crucial for the agency to keep pace with an onslaught of shifting climate influences.

“This is really one of the first project areas locally … that has really called out vulnerabilities related to climate change as a main project driver,” she said.

The Gifford Pinchot National Forest manages 68,660 acres, or 79 percent of the Little White Salmon watershed. Out of that, roughly 15,600 acres are being considered for fire mitigation projects. Small communities, such as Willard and Mill A, are immediately adjacent to the Forest Service’s proposed project area.