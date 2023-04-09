Washington’s updated building codes seen as vital tool to fight climate change

Photo

Updating building codes might just be one of Washington’s most promising tools in combating climate change.

These policies are designed to cut a chunk of the state’s net carbon emissions. Specifically, they will tackle Washington’s fastest growing and second largest carbon-producing sector: buildings. The largest contributor is transportation.

In 2019, Washington reported that residential, commercial and industrial heating accounted for 25.3 million metric tons of the state’s net greenhouse gas emissions. That’s about 25 percent of the state’s emissions and is equal to what more than 5.4 million gas-powered vehicles produce in one year.

In other words, residents burn a lot of carbon to heat their homes, cook their food and bathe. Enter strict energy standards.

The Washington State Building Code Council’s recent revisions to the state’s energy code — updated every three years — requires energy-efficient heat pumps for space and water heating in all new residential buildings, and it takes effect on July 1.