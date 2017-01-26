Local

Anonymous love notes cheer Muslim residents

It was a terrible weekend in the U.S. for many immigrants and refugees — and for Muslims, whether or not they’re natural-born American citizens —…

Man accused in Sifton Market homicide, arson arraigned Vancouver shooting suspect arrested after pursuit, crash in Portland Dog boards bus, goes to Shahala Middle School Washougal garage damaged in early morning blaze

Northwest

Committee seeks to cut police violence

Washington has a high bar to criminally prosecute police officers who wrongfully kill people, a standard that legislators are debating whether to change.

Republican senator juggling jobs in Olympia and D.C. Backers of right to die fear Trump Supreme Court nominee Cost of Oregon Shakespeare Festival tickets increase Port of Longview busiest it’s been in at least 30 years

Sports

Battle Ground-Prairie co-op boys swimming team grows in 2nd year

23 swimmers, ranging from beginners to experienced competitor, help program grow

Blazers beat slumping Hornets Gymnastics growth statewide leads to expanded state meet High school scoreboard 2/1 Boys basketball: Seton Catholic 83, Castle Rock 69

Politics

GOP suspends Senate rule, muscles Trump picks through panel

WASHINGTON — Republicans jammed two of President Donald Trump's top Cabinet picks through the Senate Finance Committee with no Democrats in the room Wednesday after…

Senate confirms Tillerson as secretary of state Vatican expands criticism of Trump’s travel ban Trump urges Senate to change rules, push through court pick Petraeus says Trump order is blocking Iraqi general from US

Business

Electrical union says workforce needs projects

PORTLAND — Today’s union of electrical workers needs a big, multiyear construction project, local representatives said during a recent tour of a training center in…

Port of Longview busiest it’s been in at least 30 years Singletary: Children must learn the cost of living WaferTech to host job fair Friday at WorkSource Group hosts workshop on savings accounts Thursday

Health

Camas woman hopes to stem progression of MS with treatment in Mexico

Debra Weidner dreams of a day when she can go skiing with her husband, Paul, and 10-year-old daughter, Zoë. She longs to go on weekend…

Plant-based diet can deliver full nutrition Home remedies: coping with cold sores ‘They brought me back from death’: How a woman survived six days without lungs Weekend warriors, keep doing your thing

Life

Jon Stewart dresses as Trump, criticizes ‘vindictive chaos’

NEW YORK — Jon Stewart has stopped by former Comedy Central colleague Stephen Colbert’s show to needle one of his favorite targets, President Donald Trump.

Beyonce announces she’s pregnant with twins on Instagram Dog boards bus, goes to Shahala Middle School Planning tips for wedding expos Everybody Has a Story: A slice of modern family life

Opinion

Editorial Cartoons: Jan. 29-Feb. 4

In Our View: Manufacturing Matters Camden: Democrats in state Senate need to work on addition Letter: Support kids through levies Letter: Where, when will money be spent?

Nation/World

National security adviser puts Iran ‘on notice’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's national security adviser says the administration is putting Iran "on notice" after it tested a ballistic missile.

GOP suspends Senate rule, muscles Trump picks through panel Senate confirms Tillerson as secretary of state Official: Guards taken hostage by inmates at Delaware prison Vatican expands criticism of Trump’s travel ban

Poll

What do you think of President Trump's order to ban immigration from seven Muslim majority countries?

  • I hate it. (50%, 268 Votes)
  • I love it. (44%, 238 Votes)
  • No opinion at this time. (6%, 31 Votes)

Total Voters: 537

Click Here to comment on this poll

Loading ... Loading ...

Local Events

Help make a difference. Get involved in the Clark County community.

    News Photo Galleries

    Woodland Vs. Ridgefield Basketball

    Reader Photo Galleries

    Reader photos, February: Blue

    Editor's Choice

    Vancouver police investigate Monday night shooting Ilani Casino Resort work on fast track ‘Cat rapper’ pumps up Humane Society events   Snow possible in Southwest Washington but forecast uncertain Washington state suing Trump over immigration order

    Today's Front Page

    Today's Front Page

    Clark Talks

    Clark Talks, The Columbian's podcast, brings you the stories and views behind the news of Clark County. Every Thursday, reporters Dameon Pesanti and Katie Gillespie and a rotating cast of Columbian colleagues dig into a new topic and introduce you to the personalities and issues shaping life in Southwest Washington.

    Columnists

    Press Talk

    Lou Brancaccio

    Press Talk: The Benton saga continues

    Opinion

    Greg Jayne

    Jayne: Facts are facts, except when we don’t want them to be

    Sports

    Micah Rice

    Micah Rice: Strengthening devotion to local sports in 2017

    Special Sections

    Breast Cancer Awareness

    Each year, more than 200,000 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with breast cancer, including thousands of women in Washington. In honor of their fight — and as part of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month — The Columbian published this collection of stories about the women who have received breast cancer diagnoses, the science and technological advances for treating them and the community that supports them.
    More: Hidden HomelessA Strong ManBreast Cancer AwarenessMount St. HelensEast County Bridge CountdownPortrait 2016