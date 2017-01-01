Local

Nonprofit plans microhomes for homeless female veterans

When Michael Stacey returned from the Vietnam War in 1973, he was proudly wearing his uniform as he stepped off the plane. The reaction from…

Northwest

The Island is Oregon’s off-limits national landmark

CULVER, Ore. (AP) — The first thing you need to know about The Island is that you’re not allowed to go to The Island.

Sports

Nominees for Week 4 winter sports prep athlete of the week

Weekly vote, sponsored by Athletes Corner, open through Thursday

Politics

Trump has taken few steps to disentangle from private empire

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump pledged to step away from his family-owned international real estate development, property management and licensing business before taking office Jan.…

Business

At 87, Boeing engineer finally gets pink slip

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — The day the boss man finally came for Bob King was July 22.

Health

Counting croutons: Restaurants tally items for calorie rules

NEW YORK — How might a bread basket for the table be counted under America’s new calorie posting rules? What about seasonal items, croutons for…

Life

FACT CHECK: Streep overrated? Trump picks a decorated star

NEW YORK — President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter on Monday, calling Meryl Streep “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood” following her speech…

Opinion

Editorial Cartoons: Jan. 8-14

Nation/World

China’s poorest, trying to stay warm, add greatly to smog

QIAN’AN, China — An overloaded coal truck rumbles down from the steel factory and hits a bump, sending chunks of its black cargo skittering and…

