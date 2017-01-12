Local

Health plan purchasers have till 11:59 p.m. Tuesday

Time is running out for those who plan to purchase health coverage for 2017 through the state insurance marketplace. The deadline to enroll in and…

Northwest

California drought shrinks to smallest level in years after onslaught of rain and snow

A year ago, exceptional drought — the most serious kind — covered 40 percent of California. As of Thursday, following weeks of heavy rain storms…

Sports

Late coach still inspires Columbia River bowlers

Cheers, traditions and wisdom of Dana Blair live on in players

Politics

In Trump’s White House, a day of confusion and change

WASHINGTON — A meeting with lawmakers vanished from the White House schedule. A ceremonial executive order signing was abruptly canceled. A statement about how a…

Business

Mobile orders cause Starbucks traffic jams

Starbucks Corp.’s much-ballyhooed mobile-ordering system has brought a painful side effect to the coffee giant: traffic jams at the pickup counter.

Health

Life

Moore didn’t shy away from sharing pain

Mary Tyler Moore became America’s sweetheart by sharing overwhelming joy with everyone who watched her radiant sitcom characters. But her most courageous act was publicly…

Opinion

Editorial Cartoons: Jan. 29-Feb. 4

Nation/World

Trump order on refugees, Muslims sparks confusion, worry

WASHINGTON — Confusion, worry and outrage grew Saturday as President Donald Trump’s crackdown on refugees and citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries took effect. Airlines blocked…

    Vancouver Snow Storm~Second Day

    Reader photos, January: Shelter dogs and rescues

