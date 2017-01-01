Local

Calendars with some years on them

With January fast approaching, it's just about time for people to put up new calendars.

Sheriff’s office trying to identify theft suspects Three Creeks Community Library counts down to Noon Year Train venting carbon dioxide causes road closure in Washougal Press Talk: And the best of stupid stuff is …

Northwest

Top Washington stories of 2016

A shooting at a Skagit County shopping mall that killed five people ranging in age from 16 to 95 was voted the state’s top news…

Frigid temperatures and snow move into Northwest Man falls into Lebanon hotel pond, nearly succumbs to hypothermia Ouch! WSU socks proclaim ‘Go Dawgs’ on inside cuff Bald eagles, off the endangered list, are soaring high again

Sports

Blazers beat Kings, snap 6-game skid

PORTLAND — CJ McCollum scored 20 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 102-89 victory over the Sacramento Kings…

Gonzaga rallies to beat Pacific 81-61 Micah Rice: Strengthening devotion to local sports in 2017   Boys basketball: Seton Catholic 63, Heritage 61 Prairie grad Woodward hits winner for San Diego

Politics

Did Trump just create 8,000 jobs? Not exactly

Donald Trump gave himself kudos for the creation of 8,000 new U.S. jobs by a Japanese tech mogul, saying it was proof of “the spirit…

Outgoing Congress confirmed fewer judges since 1952, giving Trump a big opening Mitch McConnell will be the most important politician in Washington in 2017 Some power restored to N.C. governor-elect — for now College in Canada? After Trump’s win, more in U.S. consider it

Business

Stocks end modestly lower on final trading

Investors capped a year of solid gains on Wall Street Friday in a selling mood, sending the major U.S. stock indexes modestly lower on the…

F. Ross Johnson, former CEO of RJR Nabisco, dies at 85 Uber, Lyft users may see New Year’s price hikes Berko: Explaining ROE, net profit margin Cabela’s stock declines as warning issued

Health

Road to Recovery provides free rides for cancer treatment

John Cummings parks his Subaru Legacy in the parking garage and heads for the elevators. He steps out on the second floor and walks to…

There was good news on health front in 2016 Man, family have to adjust to his paralysis Analysis: GOP vexed by factions on replacing health law PeaceHealth strives for quick contact after C-section

Life

The year in pop culture

Our politics is often reflected in our popular culture, and vice versa — especially in an election year. That relationship seemed closer than ever in…

‘Nashville’ returns with new diversity Beyonce charted defiant path in ’16 Paula White is controversial inauguration pick Best albums of year defined by loss

Opinion

Editorial Cartoons, Dec. 25-31

In Our View: Cheers & Jeers Milbank: Trump’s kissy-face with Putin doesn’t bode well for us Letter: U.S. policy takes a blow Letter: Ridgefield alumnus urges bond

Nation/World

Syria’s cease-fire holding despite minor violations

A nationwide Syrian cease-fire brokered by Russia and Turkey that went into effect at midnight held Friday despite minor violations, marking a potential breakthrough in…

Revelers say hello to 2017, goodbye to a year of conflicts Attack on Istanbul club leaves at least 35 dead New year has bleak start for Iraq’s displaced people Leery of Russia, states monitor utilities

Poll

When Donald Trump is president will world peace improve?

See results Comments

Loading ... Loading ...

Local Events

Help make a difference. Get involved in the Clark County community.

    News Photo Galleries

    Holidays at the Humane Society

    Reader Photo Galleries

    December reader photos: Holiday memories

    Editor's Choice

    Thirty displaced as 2-alarm fire strikes Hazel Dell apartment complex Vancouver’s New Year’s Eve is Moe fun Benton, 2 others file suit against county Vancouver man gets 12 years in prison Coal train partially derails east of Wintler Park

    Today's Front Page

    Today's Front Page

    Clark Talks

    Clark Talks, The Columbian's podcast, brings you the stories and views behind the news of Clark County. Every Thursday, reporters Dameon Pesanti and Katie Gillespie and a rotating cast of Columbian colleagues dig into a new topic and introduce you to the personalities and issues shaping life in Southwest Washington.

    Columnists

    Press Talk

    Lou Brancaccio

    Press Talk: And the best of stupid stuff is …

    Opinion

    Greg Jayne

    Jayne: Treasure the snippets of childlike wonder of season

    Sports

    Micah Rice

    Micah Rice: Strengthening devotion to local sports in 2017

    Special Sections

    Breast Cancer Awareness

    Each year, more than 200,000 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with breast cancer, including thousands of women in Washington. In honor of their fight — and as part of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month — The Columbian published this collection of stories about the women who have received breast cancer diagnoses, the science and technological advances for treating them and the community that supports them.
    More: Hidden HomelessA Strong ManBreast Cancer AwarenessMount St. HelensEast County Bridge CountdownPortrait 2016