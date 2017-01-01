Local

Christmas Ship boater retires from holiday tradition at 89

Bert Burgess decided to give the local Christmas Ship fleet a try in 1966. The 89-year-old Vancouver boater was still part of the annual river-going…

Free speech clash: Justices considering offensive trademarks

WASHINGTON — The Slants aren’t exactly a household name when it comes to music, but the Asian-American rock band has certainly made its mark in…

Seahawks go into offseason dejected at another missed chance

The Seahawks were a talented, yet flawed team that simply couldn't overcome a season-long pattern of inconsistency and some key injuries that exposed a number…

DeVos to face questions over schools, conservative activism

WASHINGTON — Charter school advocate Betsy DeVos is widely expected to push for expanding school choice programs if confirmed as education secretary, prompting pushback from…

Working in Clark County: John LaBerge, Love Potion Magickal Perfumerie

John LaBerge is a true Renaissance man. A gym rat in his youth, he worked professionally in social services and played music on Venice Beach,…

Finding care can be a pain in Clark County

The phones begin ringing at 7:30 a.m. at the Child & Adolescent Clinic’s Vancouver office. The doors don’t open to patients for another hour, but…

Check It Out: Suggestions for Year of the Rooster

Cock-a-doodle-doo! In case you hadn’t heard, 2017 is the Year of the Rooster according to Chinese astrology. If you felt like 2016 was one big…

Editorial Cartoons: Jan. 15-21

Ice threat lingers for some Midwest states

DES MOINES, Iowa — A few states in the Midwest again are on alert for icy conditions.

    Columnists

    Press Talk

    Lou Brancaccio

    Press Talk: News photographers show their worth

    Opinion

    Greg Jayne

    Jayne: Jim Moeller contentedly ponders his political future

    Sports

    Micah Rice

    Micah Rice: Strengthening devotion to local sports in 2017

