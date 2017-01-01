Local

Frozen EPA funding frustrates range of projects

How will Trump's executive action affect WSU Vancouver, which receives EPA funding for tons of research projects, including some nationally recognized projects on global warming?

Police arrest 11 in Portland protests

Protesters with different causes disrupted a meeting at Portland’s City Hall and blocked traffic Wednesday, resulting in some arrests.

Skyview girls basketball star Ashlee Comastro out for season

Skyview senior Ashlee Comastro, the reigning Columbian All-Region girls basketball player of the year, announced Tuesday that her final high school season is over after…

Trump moves to ‘build that wall’ with Mexico, curb refugees

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will use his executive authority Wednesday to jumpstart construction of his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall, one of his signature campaign…

Dow closes above 20,000 for the first time

NEW YORK — The Dow Jones industrial average closed above 20,000 points for the first time on Wednesday.

Dying from cancer: Could your location determine your fate?

CHICAGO — Cancer death rates are steadily rising in certain parts of the U.S. in grim contrast with the declining death rate across the nation…

Actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at age 80

NEW YORK — Actress Mary Tyler Moore has died at age 80, her publicist said.

Editorial Cartoons: Jan. 22-28

New York christens first off-shore wind farm

Environmentalists, union officials and others popped champagne Wednesday after a New York utility approved plans for a modest wind energy farm off the east coast…

    Press Talk

    Lou Brancaccio

    Press Talk: Any real answers to our economy?

    Greg Jayne

    Jayne: Reflecting on history prompts questions about Trump

    Micah Rice

    Micah Rice: Strengthening devotion to local sports in 2017

    Breast Cancer Awareness

    Each year, more than 200,000 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with breast cancer, including thousands of women in Washington. In honor of their fight — and as part of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month — The Columbian published this collection of stories about the women who have received breast cancer diagnoses, the science and technological advances for treating them and the community that supports them.
