Local

Clark County districts seek support during Valentine’s Day special election

Local school districts hope voters will show them some love this Valentine’s Day, as seven districts are asking for school funding measures in this upcoming…

Icy conditions to persist through midday Horses killed in Fargher Lake area barn fire Missing Vancouver woman found safe Man stops vehicle after crashing, injured in second crash

Northwest

Washington state, Minnesota seek to block Trump travel ban

SEATTLE -- Washington state and Minnesota officials will ask a federal judge on Friday for a nationwide restraining order to immediately stop implementation of portions…

U.S. judge temporarily blocks Trump’s travel ban nationwide Investigators: $60,000 in cash, pot plants at homicide site Eugene organization sues insurance company over fire payout New Portland policy requires payment for no-cause evictions

Sports

Former Skyview QB finds new life on the basketball court at Clark College

Jordan Berni gave college football a try before return to hoops

Iran bans travel of U.S. wrestlers in response to Trump order Williams-Goss scores 33 as No. 1 Gonzaga gets past BYU Brooks helps No. 13 Oregon hold off Arizona State High school scoreboard 2/3

Politics

Hello? People swamp Congress with calls in era of Trump

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has promised to shake up Washington, but so far he's produced gridlock — at least with the phone lines on…

AP FACT CHECK: Conway says she misspoke on ‘massacre’ Trump hits Iran with new sanctions for missile test Democrats say they’ll fight attempt to authorize torture GOP, Dem combat vets in House plead for refugee exception

Business

Veterans at Starbucks respond to boycott

Veterans who work at Starbucks have something to say to those insisting the coffee company should hire veterans instead refugees: “Check your facts, Starbucks is…

Banks lead surge amid hope for regulation cuts Snap, maker of the teen social app Snapchat, files for IPO Hudson’s Bay said in talks with Macy’s Nordstrom to drop Ivanka Trump’s clothing, accessories line

Health

Repeal of health law could mean women pay more for less

WASHINGTON — From a return to higher premiums based on gender, to gaps in coverage for birth control and breast pumps, experts say women could…

Plant-based diet can deliver full nutrition Camas woman hopes to stem progression of MS with treatment in Mexico Home remedies: coping with cold sores ‘They brought me back from death’: How a woman survived six days without lungs

Life

Pooh the cat gets a pair of bionic legs in Bulgaria

SOFIA, Bulgaria — A cat named Pooh has been given a new lease of life in Bulgaria, becoming the country's first "bionic cat" with a…

‘The Space Between Us’ wastes premise Cities hinder birds TV Q&A: CBS cancels ‘Rush Hour’; Howard’s ‘Smith’ turn Assessing the image of Team Trump

Opinion

Editorial Cartoons: Jan. 29-Feb. 4

In Our View: Step Back from Levy Cliff Cepeda: Be worried, but not surprised, Trump fulfilling vows Letter: Trump is on the wrong track Letter: Trump is on the right track

Nation/World

10 Super Bowl ads to watch: Sexy Mr. Clean; John Malkovich

NEW YORK (AP) — The Super Bowl isn't just played on the field. Just as intense is a battle off the field to win viewers'…

AP FACT CHECK: Conway says she misspoke on ‘massacre’ Trump hits Iran with new sanctions for missile test Hello? People swamp Congress with calls in era of Trump Proposed fine against Dakota Access company to get hearing

Poll

Loading ... Loading ...

Local Events

Help make a difference. Get involved in the Clark County community.

    News Photo Galleries

    Woodland Vs. Ridgefield Basketball

    Reader Photo Galleries

    Reader photos, February: Blue

    Editor's Choice

    Vancouver police say they might have your missing camera Bill calling to end daylight saving time makes its way to Senate Committee Teenager riding minibike seriously injured in crash with vehicle Man accused in Sifton Market homicide, arson arraigned Dog boards bus, goes to Shahala Middle School

    Today's Front Page

    Today's Front Page

    Clark Talks

    Clark Talks, The Columbian's podcast, brings you the stories and views behind the news of Clark County. Every Thursday, reporters Dameon Pesanti and Katie Gillespie and a rotating cast of Columbian colleagues dig into a new topic and introduce you to the personalities and issues shaping life in Southwest Washington.

    Columnists

    Press Talk

    Lou Brancaccio

    Press Talk: The Benton saga continues

    Opinion

    Greg Jayne

    Jayne: Facts are facts, except when we don’t want them to be

    Sports

    Micah Rice

    Micah Rice: Strengthening devotion to local sports in 2017

    Special Sections

    Breast Cancer Awareness

    Each year, more than 200,000 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with breast cancer, including thousands of women in Washington. In honor of their fight — and as part of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month — The Columbian published this collection of stories about the women who have received breast cancer diagnoses, the science and technological advances for treating them and the community that supports them.
    More: Hidden HomelessA Strong ManBreast Cancer AwarenessMount St. HelensEast County Bridge CountdownPortrait 2016