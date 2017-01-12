Local

Man found guilty of vehicular homicide, assault

Jurors in a vehicular homicide trial on Thursday determined the driver accused of causing the deadly 2015 crash on state Highway 503 had disregarded the…

Northwest

Ski patrol has been rescuing people since 1970s

SNOQUALMIE PASS — Dylan Currie knows what it’s like to get into trouble in the backcountry.

Sports

Peck steps down as football coach at Battle Ground

Battle Ground football, which had back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in more than 25 years, is looking for a new leader.

Politics

Day One: President Trump signs executive order on health care

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump quickly assumed the mantle of the White House on Friday, making his first executive order one aimed at his predecessor’s…

Business

GOP may be targeting 30-year mortgages

WASHINGTON — Republicans are raising the prospect of making the biggest change to home loans since the New Deal.

Health

1 in 4 US men have cancer-linked HPV genital infections

CHICAGO — The first national estimate suggests that nearly half of U.S. men have genital infections caused by a sexually transmitted virus and that 1…

Life

Cascade Bar and Grill gets toes tapping

Why: Cascade Bar and Grill has been serving Clark County for 38 years, bringing food, drinks, karaoke, live music, and billiards to the 21 and…

Opinion

Editorial Cartoons: Jan. 15-21

Nation/World

California flood sweeps cabins, cars down canyon

LOS ANGELES — More than 20 people escaped injury Friday when a flood swept cabins and vehicles down a coastal canyon as the second in…

